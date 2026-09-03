Uber, Wayve launch London’s first robotaxi service

LONDON

An Uber driver sits in an autonomous car in London, Sept. 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

Uber and British autonomous-driving startup Wayve launched London’s first public robotaxi service on Sept. 3, with licensed safety drivers remaining behind the wheel during the initial rollout.



Passengers requesting UberX, Uber Electric or Uber Comfort may be matched with an all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with Wayve’s autonomous-driving technology. The rides carry no additional charge, and passengers can opt for a conventional vehicle instead.



“It’s going to be a phased deployment, so we’re going to start off small,” Uber head of product Wendy Lee told AFP. The companies currently have authorization for 15 supervised vehicles and plan to expand the fleet gradually.



Wayve’s system controls the vehicle while a trained operator monitors the journey and can intervene when necessary. During an AFP demonstration near Big Ben on Sept. 1, the operator briefly took control at an intersection.



The service is available across London, except for journeys to and from airports. It marks Wayve’s first public rollout after testing its technology on the capital’s roads since 2018.



Neither Uber nor Wayve has set a date for removing safety drivers. Fully autonomous passenger services require separate government approval.



The launch puts Wayve ahead of Alphabet-owned Waymo, which aims to begin driverless rides in London by the end of the year, subject to approval. Lyft and China’s Baidu plan to introduce their Apollo Go service in 2027.



Wayve is expected to expand next to Tokyo as part of its partnership with Uber to deploy the technology across 12 markets.