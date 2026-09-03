Tech leaders urge G20 to embrace AI despite risks

CHAPEL HILL

Open AI CEO Sam Altman and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speak during the G20 Innovation Ministerial on Sept 2. (AFP photo)

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urged G20 ministers on Sept. 2 to embrace artificial intelligence, though they differed on how governments should approach the technology’s risks.



Speaking at a two-day innovation meeting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Huang said countries should treat AI like roads, electricity and the internet and build the data centers needed to support their economies.



“Every single country needs to build infrastructure so that you can support your own local economy,” he said.



Huang dismissed predictions that AI would eliminate work, saying tasks would be automated but the purpose of jobs would remain. He argued that the greater danger was failing to adopt the technology and being left behind.



Altman agreed that countries could not ignore AI but said they did not all need to host data centers and could rent capacity abroad.



“It is non-negotiable. You have to use it,” he said. But he took a more cautious line on safety, adding: “Worry is warranted. Worry is how we anticipate problems.”



The meeting came as U.S. communities resist data center projects over electricity costs. Between 100 and 200 protesters gathered outside the venue, according to AFP.



British Science, Innovation and Investment Minister Chris McDonald said governments had to pursue AI growth while protecting public trust.



“It’s not about being an evangelist for the technology; it’s about being practical, pragmatic,” he said.



Ministers concluded the meeting with a consensus statement calling for pro-innovation policies, skills development and trusted use of emerging technologies.