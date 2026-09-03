Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

ANKARA
Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the situation in Gaza and developments regarding the implementation of the Gaza Peace Agreement with his Qatari and Jordanian counterparts, the ministry sources have informed.

According to sources, Fidan separately spoke on the phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman al-Thani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi late on Sept. 2.
The conversations addressed regional developments, particularly Gaza, sources informed.

There are constant difficulties in the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace agreement due to Israeli blockages and continued violations of the ceasefire. Türkiye has long been criticizing Israel for sabotaging the agreement and trying to prolong and spread the conflict to the wider region, including Syria.

There are reports over planned meetings of the prominent regional powers during the U.N. General Assembly later in September to boost the implementation of the agreement and mobilize the international community to increase pressure on Israel.

Türkiye is among the guarantors of the agreement along with the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression

Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression
Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors
Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects
Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan
Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks
Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October

Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿