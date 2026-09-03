Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the situation in Gaza and developments regarding the implementation of the Gaza Peace Agreement with his Qatari and Jordanian counterparts, the ministry sources have informed.

According to sources, Fidan separately spoke on the phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman al-Thani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi late on Sept. 2.

The conversations addressed regional developments, particularly Gaza, sources informed.

There are constant difficulties in the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace agreement due to Israeli blockages and continued violations of the ceasefire. Türkiye has long been criticizing Israel for sabotaging the agreement and trying to prolong and spread the conflict to the wider region, including Syria.

There are reports over planned meetings of the prominent regional powers during the U.N. General Assembly later in September to boost the implementation of the agreement and mobilize the international community to increase pressure on Israel.

Türkiye is among the guarantors of the agreement along with the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.