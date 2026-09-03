Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression

ANKARA

An aerial view shows a Syrian man waving the independence-era Syrian flag at Damascus central Umayyad Square on Dec. 11, 2024 (AFP Photo)

Türkiye will continue to provide essential assistance to Syria’s efforts to develop institutional capacity and strengthen its security, the Defense Ministry has said, while criticizing Israeli aggression towards Syria and Lebanon.

The statement came from Defense Ministry Spokesperson Read Admiral Zeki Aktürk during a press briefing on Sept. 3 in Istanbul. He also informed that Syrian Defense Minister Brigadier Murhaf Ahmed Abu Qasra is paying a visit to Ankara for talks with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The visit comes days after Israel targeted a defunct airbase in northern Syria with claims that Türkiye will modernize it and deploy troops. Both Türkiye and Syria have denied Israel’s allegations.

“Türkiye will continue to maintain its support for strengthening Syria’s security and stability, developing its institutional capacity, and ensuring the peace and prosperity of the Syrian people,” Aktürk told reporters.

He recalled that the Turkish and Syrian armies have completed the construction of a floating bridge linking the two banks of the Euphrates River in Syria on Aug. 30, in order to contribute to the daily life of the Syrian people.

The floating bridge was built to replace an earlier crossing destroyed in flooding, the spokesperson recalled, describing the joint of work of the two armies as a concrete demonstration of bilateral

cooperation and solidarity.

Türkiye has been the staunchest supporter of the new administration of Syria, under interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, since late 2024. Its engagement with Damascus covers almost all areas, including economy, investments, transportation, energy, infrastructure and security.

The two countries signed an agreement that would pave the way for increasing the security capacity of the new Syrian security structure by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

In the meantime, on a question about the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with the Syrian army, the Defense Ministry said Türkiye is closely and carefully following the dissolution of the SDF.

“In this context, allegations that foreign members of the SDF will leave Syria and that some of them will come to Türkiye do not reflect the truth,” the ministry stated.

International community should act against Israel

The ministry spokesperson also expressed the ministry’s views about recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the Israeli government’s efforts to turn entire region into a battlefield.

“These attitudes of Israel, which damage regional and global stability and security, further erode the belief in international law in the eyes of the people of the region,” Aktürk stated, reiterating that Tel Aviv’s provocative acts also continue in Jerusalem.

“We will continue to exert efforts for the establishment of peace and stability in the region, and to remind that the international community has a shared responsibility to take concrete and effective measures against this expansionist and genocidal attitude of Israel,” he underlined.

Training of Turkish pilots continues in U.K.

In the meantime, the Turkish Defense Ministry also informed that the training process of the Turkish pilots for Eurofighter Typhoon jetfighters continue in the U.K., and flight training will begin on Sept. 7.

Recalling that the Turkish pilots have already been deployed there and completed terminology training, the ministry noted “[they] are scheduled to begin their flight training on Sept. 7, 2026.”

“Following the eight-month flight training, our pilots will also receive three months of Instructor Pilot Training. Our pilots will continue to be sent to the subject training in phases.”

Türkiye is in a process of supplying 20 brand new Eurofighter Typhoon jetfighters from the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain consortium.