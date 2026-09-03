New detentions hit Istanbul Municipality officials

New detentions hit Istanbul Municipality officials

ISTANBUL
New detentions hit Istanbul Municipality officials

Authorities on Sept. 3 detained 13 suspects and launched a search for another as part of an investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, as the court continued the series of trials.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested in 2025 and is currently standing trial on charges of allegedly leading a criminal organization, which prosecutors claim was involved in bribery and corruption.

The latest operation on Sept. 3 centered on alleged irregularities in several tenders.

Those detained include both current and former municipal officials. Among them are Mustafa Sökmen, who heads the department responsible for procuring materials for municipal services, and Rezzan
Neslihan Vural, head of the municipality’s financial services department.

The hearing in the case, in which İmamoğlu is among 414 defendants, continued on Sept. 3. A total of 53 defendants are currently in custody. The court is expected to issue an interim ruling during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Sept. 5 election for interim mayor at the Üsküdar municipal council, announced by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, several municipal council members have been detained.

Among those detained is Ekrem Baki, a member of both the Istanbul Municipality and Üsküdar municipal councils.

Baki, who was detained on Sept. 3, was active in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for many years before resigning from the party in May 2025. He later joined the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Üsküdar deputy mayors Amine Cansu Çelik and Mithat Özdemir were detained on Sept. 2 as part of an investigation into alleged bribery and extortion.

The investigation centers on allegations of irregularities in building and occupancy permit procedures at the Üsküdar Municipality.

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