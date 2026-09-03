MHP leader urges against provocations targeting ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

MHP leader urges against provocations targeting ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

ANKARA
MHP leader urges against provocations targeting ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has issued a strong warning over a controversial perception survey regarding the Amedspor football club, labeling it a provocation against national integration and the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

“Recent attempts by so-called researchers acting as puppets of imperialism — whose target audiences vary but whose objectives remain identical — clearly aim to poison the climate of peace and brotherhood established by the terror-free Türkiye project,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on Sept. 2.

Bahçeli referred to a public opinion survey on the Amedspor fan base which argued that one out of every three Kurds is a supporter of the Diyarbakır-based team. Amedspor has been promoted to the Süper Lig this year.

According to Bahçeli, the survey is an attempt to demonstrate how the line between Amedspor fans, football and identity has been intensified with the purpose of keeping separatist agendas alive.

Bahçeli stated that “certain circles are clearly trying to exploit Amedspor for their evil agendas,” adding that conflating sports with ethnic identity constitutes sheer negligence.

Explaining that the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” project aims to strengthen the unity and brotherhood at a moment when Türkiye is becoming a prominent actor in its region, Bahçeli stated, “At a time when social cohesion is growing stronger, certain circles are actively attempting to sabotage these positive developments.”

“Sports is one of the most powerful tools for brotherhood, peace, solidarity and social integration. For this reason, using sports for identity politics, divisive rhetoric, or political purposes must be carefully avoided,” he said.

“All sports clubs, including Amedspor, must stay away from attitudes and rhetoric that could increase social tensions,” added the MHP leader.

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