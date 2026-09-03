Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

ANKARA

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.

The two-day meeting concluded in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Sept. 2.

Kacır attended sessions on pro-innovation policies, technical workforce development, intellectual property rules for AI, standards and industrial investment in supply chains.

Speaking after the meeting, Kacır said Türkiye would provide AI training to 5 million citizens within two years.

The country also aims to train 100,000 professionals in the application of AI and 10,000 AI specialists.

The targets form part of Türkiye’s 2026-2030 AI Action Plan, structured around four pillars: “Discover, benefit, produce and govern.”

Kacır said public datasets would be opened to developers to accelerate projects using AI to generate added value in different fields.

“We will strengthen our hardware infrastructure and bring our data-center capacity to gigawatt scale,” he said.

Under the HIT-30 investment program, Türkiye aims to mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment in data centers and AI by 2030.

Kacır also said Türkiye would contribute to the development of international standards for the safe use and development of artificial intelligence.