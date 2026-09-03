Türkiye’s annual inflation eases to 31.51 pct in August

ANKARA

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation eased to 31.51 percent in August from 31.75 percent in July, official data showed on Sept. 3.

Consumer prices rose 1.84 percent month-on-month, slightly faster than the 1.78 percent increase recorded in July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Both readings were just below forecasts in an AA Finance survey, which had put monthly inflation at 1.86 percent and the annual rate at 31.52 percent.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said inflation continued to decline despite seasonal increases in education costs and war-related pressure on fuel prices.

Annual core goods inflation fell to 15.9 percent, its lowest level since November 2020, while annual rent inflation dropped to its lowest level in 46 months, he said.

“We are taking steps to limit the inflationary impact of global price shocks while continuing our structural policies in line with our goal of lasting price stability,” Şimşek said.

Consumer prices rose 22.07 percent from the end of 2025, while the 12-month average increase stood at 31.79 percent.

Among the three groups with the largest weight in the index, housing costs rose 39.77 percent annually, followed by transport at 35.08 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 33.79 percent. Food made the largest contribution to annual inflation, at 8.12 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, transport prices increased 4.82 percent, housing costs 2.26 percent and food prices 0.22 percent.

Prices rose in 134 of the 174 subclasses tracked by TÜİK, declined in 35 and remained unchanged in five.

The B index, which excludes unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold, increased 1.84 percent monthly and 30.68 percent annually.

Domestic producer prices rose 2.57 percent from July and 27.95 percent year-on-year. Among the main industrial groups, energy recorded the largest monthly increase at 6.99 percent, while manufacturing prices rose 2.35 percent.