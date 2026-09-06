Iranian media report explosions near Kharg Island

TEHRAN

NASA / Wikimedia Commons

Iranian media on Sept. 5 reported several explosions near the country's major oil hub of Kharg Island in the Gulf, days after renewed fighting broke out with the United States.

Fars news agency said blasts were heard by its correspondent but there was no smoke visible, while SNN news agency claimed an Iranian tanker was targeted by the U.S. near the island.



There was no immediate comment from U.S. or Iranian officials.



Fighting between the foes resumed Aug. 30 with U.S. attacks on Iran as their war passed its six-month mark.

The American strikes led to retaliatory attacks by Tehran on U.S. targets in the Middle East.



Iran said Sept. 3 its armed forces had hit U.S. military bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, vowing to avenge civilian deaths at a wedding it blamed on Washington.



The two sides also remain vying for control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with Iran blocking the passage of ships while Washington maintains a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.