Fidan, Araghchi discuss Iran-US negotiations to end war

ANKARA

AA Photo

In a recent phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reviewed progress on negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending hostilities and regulating transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The phone conversation took place on Sept. 5, sources from the Foreign Ministry has informed.

They said that the two ministers comprehensively evaluated the latest developments in the talks.

Aragchi, in a separate conversation, discussed the same issues with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Regional tensions have escalated since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes against Israel and American interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The implementation of the agreement has stalled over disagreements regarding security arrangements in the strait.

Türkiye is engaging closely with Iran and the U.S. to mediate key differences, advance peace talks and resolve security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.