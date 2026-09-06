Fidan, Araghchi discuss Iran-US negotiations to end war

Fidan, Araghchi discuss Iran-US negotiations to end war

ANKARA
Fidan, Araghchi discuss Iran-US negotiations to end war

AA Photo

In a recent phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reviewed progress on negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending hostilities and regulating transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The phone conversation took place on Sept. 5, sources from the Foreign Ministry has informed.

They said that the two ministers comprehensively evaluated the latest developments in the talks.

Aragchi, in a separate conversation, discussed the same issues with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Regional tensions have escalated since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes against Israel and American interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The implementation of the agreement has stalled over disagreements regarding security arrangements in the strait.

Türkiye is engaging closely with Iran and the U.S. to mediate key differences, advance peace talks and resolve security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

US, Diplomacy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

    Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

  2. DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

    DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

  3. US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

    US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

  4. Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

    Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

  5. Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

    Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Recommended
Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering
Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents

Turkish Navy vessels continue operations after 2 maritime accidents
New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways

New Party leader vows to nationalize all highways
Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy

Erdoğan congratulates Meloni as longest-serving premier of Italy
Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby

Operation launched into illegal betting suspects over Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby
23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes

23 private universities under investigation over excess tuition hikes
WORLD US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Sept. 5 urged restraint in the south’s Druze-majority Sweida province after a prominent figure quit the region following tensions with supporters of a pro-Israeli Druze leader.
ECONOMY New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029 on Sept. 6, outlining updated economic forecasts and policy priorities while projecting that inflation will fall to single digits by 2029
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿