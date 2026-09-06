Iran attacks US naval drone following American strikes on tankers

TEHRAN

AA Photo

Iran's military targets an unmanned surface vessel in the Strait of Hormuz hours after US forces disabled three Iranian crude carriers.

Iranian forces attacked a U.S. naval drone attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 6.



The incident occurred hours after Tehran targeted ships in retaliation for American strikes on three Iranian oil tankers.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked an American military unmanned surface vessel trying to enter the strait, state television reported.



The IRGC said earlier its naval forces targeted three oil tankers on an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and three U.S.-linked vessels elsewhere.



The IRGC warned ships not to attempt to transit by unapproved routes.



U.S. Central Command said Sept. 5 it struck tankers linked to the IRGC.



CENTCOM accused the Iranian military of unsuccessfully firing at American warships.



American forces permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, CENTCOM said.



U.S. forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo in the Gulf of Oman.

The military struck the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after directing the crew to abandon ship, CENTCOM said.



The three vessels were part of a shadow network funding the IRGC and its regional proxies, the U.S. military said.



CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper commented on the operation.



"If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," Cooper said.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the strikes on oil tankers illegal and aggressive actions.



The Guards claimed Sept. 6 the two American warships they targeted retreated after suffering damage.

CENTCOM denied the claims and said the ships successfully evaded Iranian attacks.



Iran's Khatam-al Anbiya central military command warned Tehran's retaliation against U.S. warships will be more severe if American attacks continue.



The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump tries to downplay the significance of the six-month conflict.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he would not call it a war.



Trump reiterated the view on Sept. 4, calling the conflict small potatoes for Washington.



A fragile cease-fire between the two sides collapsed in July after attacks on commercial ships in the strategic waterway.