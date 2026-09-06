Iraq boosts oil export capacity above 3 million bpd

Iraq boosts oil export capacity above 3 million bpd

Anadolu Agency - ISTANBUL
Iraq boosts oil export capacity above 3 million bpd

A police officer controls the queues at a petrol station in Baghdad. (AFP Photo)

Iraq has boosted its crude oil export capacity to more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) and plans to raise it to 5 million as it develops new routes away from the Strait of Hormuz, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on Sept. 5.


Khudair told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that exports have reached around 3 million bpd since the start of September.


He said the government wants to increase capacity to 5 million once strategic pipelines linking Iraqi fields to Fishkhabur in the north and Syria’s Mediterranean port of Banias are completed.


Baghdad is also seeking to expand alternative export outlets as it looks to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.


Last month, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zeidi ordered work to proceed on two strategic pipeline routes, Basra-Haditha-Fishkhabur and Haditha-Banias.


The northern route would connect southern oil fields with Fishkhabur near the Turkish border, opening access to the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline and Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.


Iraq holds around 145 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, according to official figures. Its oil output fell to around 1.3 million bpd during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began in late February, down from 3.3 million before the conflict, before beginning to recover in July and August.

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