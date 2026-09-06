Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç found dead in Istanbul home

Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç found dead in Istanbul home

ISTANBUL
Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç found dead in Istanbul home

Famous Turkish actor Serhat Mustafa Kılıç was found dead Sept. 5 in his home in Istanbul's Kağıthane district.


His girlfriend, identified as Özlem E., discovered the 51-year-old actor motionless on an armchair in his living room.


She entered the apartment with her own key after failing to reach him since Sept. 3.


She noticed Kılıç was not breathing and called the 112 Emergency Call Center for help.


Medical teams dispatched to the address confirmed the actor lost his life.


Özlem E. told police her boyfriend suffered from lymphatic cancer.


Police teams launched an investigation into the incident.


Initial examinations showed no signs of a physical assault or open wounds on his body.


Authorities transferred his body to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.


Kılıç was a prominent figure in Turkish television and cinema, establishing his own acting and theater academy in 2014.

serhat kılıç,

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