Syrian collector hands over 20-year collection

Syrian collector hands over 20-year collection

DARAA
Syrian collector hands over 20-year collection

Masry’s collection features clay pottery, oil lamps, and ancient coins.

Syrian collector Beha Masry has voluntarily handed over thousands of historical artifacts he accumulated over two decades to the Directorate of Antiquities and Museums, saying he wanted the collection to be preserved and made accessible to the public.


Masry, who lives in the village of Hayt in southern Daraa province, began collecting artifacts as a hobby after purchasing his first piece from a person in need. Over the years, his interest developed into what he described as a responsibility toward his country’s history.


“I collected around 7,000 to 8,000 pieces, including sculptures, ceramics, precious stones, beads, various stones and bronze objects,” Masry said. His collection also includes bronze coins, Ottoman-era pistols, seals and amulets, bracelets, rings, pottery, oil lamps and fossils.


The artifacts are believed to span several civilizations, from the Sumerian, Assyrian and Babylonian periods to the Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Islamic and Ottoman eras. Among the collection are Ottoman gold, bronze and nickel coins, including examples associated with the Mecidiye, Hamidiye and Reşadiye periods, as well as silver pieces Masry believes date to the Greek, Roman, Ptolemaic and Alexander the Great eras.


He said he had developed a deep emotional attachment to the objects after studying their details repeatedly over 20 years.


“These are a part of my heart. I have been with them for 20 years. They are almost like my children,” he said.


Masry said he chose to surrender the collection rather than sell or privately store it, hoping the artifacts would be safeguarded in a museum for future generations.

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