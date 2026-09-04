Deveboynu Peninsula new tourism destination in Van

VAN

The new status could help the peninsula become more accessible and better integrated into the region’s tourism network, according to officials.

With its turquoise bays, views of Van Lake and rich natural and historical heritage, the Deveboynu Peninsula is expected to become a prominent destination for nature and cultural tourism.



Stretching across 12,533 hectares along the borders of Van’s Gevaş district and Bitlis’ Tatvan district, the peninsula offers visitors a combination of natural scenery and historical attractions. The area was recently designated as the Van Lake Deveboynu Peninsula National Park.



The new status is expected to increase the peninsula’s tourism potential while ensuring that its natural and cultural assets are preserved.



Located on the southern shores of Van Lake, the peninsula stands out with its turquoise-colored bays, distinctive landscape and panoramic views of the lake. The area also attracts visitors for outdoor activities, including picnicking and paragliding.



Local officials and academics believe the new protection framework could help the peninsula become more accessible and better integrated into the region’s tourism network.



Professor Vahap Yönten, a faculty member at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s Faculty of Engineering, said protecting such areas was essential for sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.



“I consider this national park decision very valuable in terms of protecting these places,” Yönten told state-run Anadolu Agency.



He said the national park status would help protect the region’s flora, trees, water resources and historical remains, while allowing visits to be carried out within a regulated framework.



Yönten emphasized that national parks could contribute to preserving historical assets, vegetation and wildlife while also allowing these areas to be used for tourism in a sustainable way.



Faysal Akbaş, headman of the Altınsaç neighborhood, said the area already attracted significant numbers of domestic and international visitors.



“This is an untouched area and one of the most beautiful parts of the city with its nature,” Akbaş said.



He noted that visitors come to the area for picnics, while the peninsula also attracts parachuting enthusiasts.



“We hope there will be good services here from now on. Once this place becomes a national park, it will hopefully become even more beautiful,” he said.



The peninsula is expected to contribute to the diversification of tourism around Van Lake by bringing together nature, outdoor recreation and cultural heritage in a single destination.