Mitsotakis says regional cooperation targets no country

EL ALAMEIN

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece remained open to dialogue on maritime boundaries in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean but would continue to defend its positions.

Mitsotakis spoke after an informal summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides in Egypt’s El Alamein on Sept. 8.

“Stability, however, in no way implies concession or acceptance of a fait accompli,” he said.

He said cooperation between Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus was not directed against any country and sought to promote stability and prosperity in the region.

Mitsotakis cited the 2020 agreement between Greece and Egypt on the partial delimitation of their exclusive economic zones as an example of how maritime boundaries could be settled through dialogue and respect for international law.

Türkiye rejected the agreement as “null and void” when it was signed, saying the area concerned lay within its continental shelf and that the deal violated Libya’s rights.

On Cyprus, Mitsotakis reiterated support for a settlement within the U.N. framework and in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

He also backed efforts by the U.N. secretary-general and his personal envoy to restart negotiations.

Türkiye supports a two-state settlement based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots.

Mitsotakis said Greece would launch initiatives on freedom of navigation during its presidency of the U.N. Security Council in October.

He stressed the need to protect passage through critical shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, under international law.

Energy cooperation also featured in the talks. Mitsotakis reaffirmed support for the planned GREGY electricity link between Egypt and Greece, intended to carry renewable power from Egypt to Europe.

He also outlined the potential for gas from fields off Cyprus to be liquefied in Egypt and shipped through Greek terminals at Revithoussa and Alexandroupoli for onward supply to European markets.

On Gaza, Mitsotakis reiterated support for a two-state solution and called for implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire plan and the disarmament of Hamas.

The leaders also discussed Lebanon and Libya.

Mitsotakis backed Libya’s unity and a Libyan-led political process under U.N. auspices, free from foreign interference.

He also called for a reduction in irregular migration from eastern Libya to Greece.