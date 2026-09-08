Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts

Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts

REYKJAVIK
Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts

This file photo shows part of the Thingvellir near Reykjavik, Iceland.

Iceland’s Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 8 it had summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Donald Trump posted a map that seemingly showed the island as part of the United States.

“Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, summoned the U.S.

Ambassador on Sept. 8 to convey a clear message that the image was wholly inappropriate,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP.

Trump on Sept. 7 posted an image to social media with a map of North America in which countries like Canada, Greenland, Mexico, as well as Iceland were colored in with the U.S. flag.

The incident comes amid Trump’s repeated statements about seeking control of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Earlier this year, Trump repeatedly referred to Iceland while discussing Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos and at the White House.

White House officials initially denied that he had confused the two countries, but U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later acknowledged that Trump had mixed up Iceland and Greenland.

Iceland last month voted against reopening EU membership talks in a referendum where Trump’s designs on Greenland had featured as a backdrop.

US,

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