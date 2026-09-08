Gold delivers highest real return in August

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Gold bullion generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in August, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 8.

When adjusted for consumer price inflation (CPI), gold posted a real return of 7.93 percent in August.

Based on CPI-adjusted figures, government domestic borrowing securities (DIBS) yielded a real return of 1.38 percent, the euro gained 1.34 percent and deposit interest rates returned 1.05 percent.

The U.S. dollar posted a real loss of 0.15 percent, while the BIST 100 index declined 1.13 percent.

On an annual basis, gold again ranked as the best-performing investment instrument, providing a real return of 16.49 percent when adjusted for CPI.

Under CPI-adjusted calculations, DIBS returned 1.39 percent and deposit interest rates gained 0.56 percent.



Losses reached 2.9 percent for the BIST 100, 10.84 percent for the U.S. dollar and 11.16 percent for the euro.