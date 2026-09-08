Spanish PM Sanchez thanks Turkish high school with handwritten letter

KAYSERİ

The students hung the letter and the literary magazines on a pinboard. (AA Photo)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sent a personally signed letter of thanks to a high school in central Türkiye after receiving a literary magazine prepared by its students and teachers, in a gesture inspired by the school community’s appreciation for his outspoken support for the Palestinian cause and criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Students and teachers at Mustafa Özkan Anatolian High School in the İncesu district of Kayseri published the first issue of Kıvılcım (Spark) in June. The magazine features poems, essays and articles exploring literature, education, school life and broader social issues, with contributions from students, teachers and parents.

School Principal Fatih Şahin said the decision to send the magazine to Sanchez was prompted by the Spanish leader’s positions on humanitarian issues and his vocal response to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. The school community had been following Sanchez’s statements in the media and wanted to express its appreciation through a gesture connected to the students’ own work.

“We see the importance he attaches to humanitarian issues, particularly the Palestinian cause,” Şahin said. “We wanted to make a gesture of appreciation.”

The school mailed a copy of Kıvılcım to Sanchez and invited him to visit. The Spanish prime minister responded with a letter bearing his original signature, saying he had read the magazine with great interest but would be unable to accept the invitation because of his demanding schedule and official responsibilities.

Sanchez’s response delighted the students and teachers, according to Şahin, who described the letter as a sincere gesture. The school has since created an “honor corner” dedicated to the Spanish leader, displaying the original Spanish letter alongside its Turkish translation, the magazine and correspondence from the Spanish Embassy.

Sanchez has emerged as one of Europe’s more vocal critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza. His government has repeatedly called for an end to the violence and stronger international action to protect Palestinians, while Spain formally recognized the State of Palestine in 2024.

His positions have resonated strongly in Türkiye, where Sanchez has received widespread attention for his statements on Gaza and, more recently, his opposition to allowing Spanish military bases to be used in operations against Iran.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of increasingly visible ties between Turkish and Spanish communities, reinforced by cooperation during times of crisis. Spanish emergency teams assisted Türkiye during the devastating wildfires in Muğla in 2021, deploying 27 firefighters and two aircraft. Following the February 2023 earthquakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces, Spain sent a 33-member rescue team to support search-and-rescue efforts.