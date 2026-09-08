Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw nearly 66 million visitors in 2025

Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw nearly 66 million visitors in 2025

ANKARA
Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw nearly 66 million visitors in 2025

Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites attracted nearly 66 million visitors in 2025, according to the latest cultural heritage statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The number of museum and archaeological site visits rose 6.8 percent year-on-year to 65.86 million. More than half of all visitors, 52.9 percent, visited museums and sites operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, while private museums accounted for 21.9 million visits, up 10.8 percent from the previous year.

The country had 664 museums in 2025. Of these, 220 were operated by the ministry, 426 were private museums and 18 were managed by the Presidency of National Palaces. Türkiye also had 148 archaeological and historical sites open to visitors.

Among provinces, Istanbul remained by far the country’s leading museum destination, recording 18.3 million visits. İzmir followed with 4.65 million and Ankara with 4.64 million.

The figures underline the continued popularity of some of Türkiye’s best-known cultural attractions. Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace, Hagia Sophia, Galata Tower and Dolmabahçe Palace, as well as major archaeological destinations such as Ephesus in İzmir and Hierapolis-Pamukkale in Denizli, have consistently ranked among the country’s most visited heritage attractions in recent years.

The country’s museums housed more than 4 million artifacts in 2025, with coins making up the largest category.

Interest in museums was also reflected in the sale of 6.8 million Museum Cards, which provide access to participating museums and archaeological sites.

Beyond museums, Türkiye recorded 130,632 registered immovable cultural heritage assets. Istanbul had the highest number, with 34,558 registered assets, followed by İzmir and Muğla.

The statistics also point to the scale of Türkiye’s protected natural heritage. The number of national parks increased to 50, covering nearly 942,300 hectares, while the number of nature parks reached 274. The country also had 32 nature conservation areas and 111 natural monuments.

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