Former PM Davutoğlu testifies in probe into alleged insult

Former PM Davutoğlu testifies in probe into alleged insult

ANKARA
Former PM Davutoğlu testifies in probe into alleged insult

(İHA Photo)

Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu gave a statement to prosecutors in the capital Ankara on Sept. 7 as part of an investigation into alleged insults against the president.

In a statement, prosecutors in Ankara said the investigation was launched over comments Davutoğlu, 67, shared on social media that were deemed insulting to the president.

According to media reports, the investigation centers on remarks Davutoğlu made during a visit to the southeastern province of Diyarbakır in 2022. A video of the remarks had resurfaced and circulated widely on social media in recent days.

Some media outlets reported that another speech Davutoğlu delivered during a visit to the eastern province of Bitlis in 2021 was also included in the investigation file.

Davutoğlu arrived at the Ankara Courthouse on Sept. 7 to give his statement. Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) leader Ali Babacan and Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan also came to the courthouse in a show of support for Davutoğlu.

The emerging main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel called Davutoğlu by phone to convey his solidarity.

Davutoğlu’s Future Party is one of three opposition parties that jointly formed the New Path parliamentary bloc alongside the SP and DEVA.

On July 29, Davutoğlu announced that his Future Party would cease its political activities, describing the decision as an effort to distance itself from what he called Türkiye’s “corrupted political climate.”

Davutoğlu served as Türkiye’s foreign minister from 2009 to 2014 and as prime minister from 2014 to 2016.

After falling out with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Davutoğlu established the Future Party in 2019.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

    MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

  2. Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

    Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

  3. 14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

    14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

  4. AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

    AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

  5. Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

    Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Recommended
MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors
14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing
AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest
PKK set to surrender weapons to Iraq in October: Kurtulmuş

PKK set to surrender weapons to Iraq in October: Kurtulmuş
Ankara reacts to ‘glorification attempts’ at Mladic funeral

Ankara reacts to ‘glorification attempts’ at Mladic funeral
Azerbaijan honors Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar with ‘Shohrat’ Order

Azerbaijan honors Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar with ‘Shohrat’ Order
WORLD Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Saudi Arabia on Sept. 8 threatened to hit back after a wave of missiles from Yemen’s Houthis set oil facilities ablaze and wounded dozens, the Iran-backed rebels’ heaviest attack in years.
ECONOMY Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold bullion generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in August, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray opens its 2026–2027 Champions League campaign on Sept. 9 night with a high-stakes away fixture against Sporting CP, navigating a formidable European test despite a mounting injury crisis within the squad.
﻿