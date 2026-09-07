Cabinet meets with security, economy and regional conflicts on agenda

Cabinet meets with security, economy and regional conflicts on agenda

ANKARA
Cabinet meets with security, economy and regional conflicts on agenda

 

Türkiye’s cabinet convened under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Sept. 7, with the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, the economy and regional conflicts expected to top the agenda.

Ministers were expected to assess the latest field reports on the initiative and the work of four subcommittees established under a coordination body chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The panels cover judicial and legal affairs, monitoring and assessment, social cohesion and integration, and disarmament and strategic coordination.

Domestic and cross-border counterterrorism operations were also expected to be reviewed.

On foreign policy, the cabinet was expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, developments in Syria, U.S.-Iran hostilities and the impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz on oil prices and regional stability.

The economic agenda included the government’s 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program, recent market developments and measures aimed at curbing inflation.

Ministers were also expected to discuss plans for 15,000 rental homes in Istanbul under the broader 500,000-home social housing program.

Erdoğan was expected to make a statement after the meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

    MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

  2. Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

    Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

  3. 14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

    14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

  4. AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

    AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

  5. Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

    Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Recommended
MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors
14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing
AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest
PKK set to surrender weapons to Iraq in October: Kurtulmuş

PKK set to surrender weapons to Iraq in October: Kurtulmuş
Ankara reacts to ‘glorification attempts’ at Mladic funeral

Ankara reacts to ‘glorification attempts’ at Mladic funeral
Azerbaijan honors Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar with ‘Shohrat’ Order

Azerbaijan honors Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar with ‘Shohrat’ Order
WORLD Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Saudi Arabia on Sept. 8 threatened to hit back after a wave of missiles from Yemen’s Houthis set oil facilities ablaze and wounded dozens, the Iran-backed rebels’ heaviest attack in years.
ECONOMY Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold bullion generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in August, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray opens its 2026–2027 Champions League campaign on Sept. 9 night with a high-stakes away fixture against Sporting CP, navigating a formidable European test despite a mounting injury crisis within the squad.
﻿