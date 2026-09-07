Cabinet meets with security, economy and regional conflicts on agenda

ANKARA

Türkiye’s cabinet convened under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Sept. 7, with the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, the economy and regional conflicts expected to top the agenda.

Ministers were expected to assess the latest field reports on the initiative and the work of four subcommittees established under a coordination body chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The panels cover judicial and legal affairs, monitoring and assessment, social cohesion and integration, and disarmament and strategic coordination.

Domestic and cross-border counterterrorism operations were also expected to be reviewed.

On foreign policy, the cabinet was expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, developments in Syria, U.S.-Iran hostilities and the impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz on oil prices and regional stability.

The economic agenda included the government’s 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program, recent market developments and measures aimed at curbing inflation.

Ministers were also expected to discuss plans for 15,000 rental homes in Istanbul under the broader 500,000-home social housing program.

Erdoğan was expected to make a statement after the meeting.