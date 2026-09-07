Türkiye posts fastest growth in electricity demand among IEA members

ANKARA

Türkiye’s electricity demand grew by an average of nearly 5 percent annually between 2005 and 2024, marking the fastest increase among member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA), according to the agency’s Türkiye 2026 Energy Policy Review.

Türkiye’s strong economic and population growth is reshaping the country’s energy needs.

With electricity demand expected to continue rising in the coming years, Türkiye’s National Energy Plan projects electricity consumption to reach 510 terawatt-hours by 2035.

The report noted that the rapid growth in electricity demand, coupled with the expansion of renewable energy capacity, highlights that grid infrastructure, storage, flexibility and demand-side management, rather than generation capacity alone, will be among the most critical issues facing Türkiye’s energy system in the years ahead.

The IEA report also noted that growth in electricity demand has been driven primarily by economic activity, particularly in the industrial and services sectors.

Rising demand and expanding renewable energy capacity are expected to place additional pressure on the country’s power grid.

Renewable energy sources are expected to play an increasingly important role in meeting growing electricity demand.

Renewables accounted for 43 percent of Turkey’s total electricity generation in 2025, and the share is targeted to rise to 55 percent by 2035.