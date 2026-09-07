Egypt to host trilateral summit with Greece, Greek Cyprus

Egypt to host trilateral summit with Greece, Greek Cyprus

ATHENS
Egypt to host trilateral summit with Greece, Greek Cyprus

 

Greece, Greek Cyprus and Egypt will hold a trilateral summit in the Egyptian city of El Alamein on Sept. 8, with regional developments and the Mecca pact expected to be among the issues on the agenda, media reports have said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to the Egyptian city at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the reports said.

Asked whether the Mecca agreement would also be discussed, Christodoulides said: “Certainly, developments in the region — I do not want to speak on behalf of Egypt, some relevant statements have been made — certainly all developments in the region will be discussed.”

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August. Egypt has recently been reported to be considering joining the alliance, while Türkiye has said the agreement remains open to other countries in the region.

Speaking to the reports in Thessaloniki on Sept. 6, Mitsotakis said he planned to visit Saudi Arabia soon and that the Mecca deal changes nothing in Greece’s relations with Riyadh.

The Greek premier also said that Athens will press ahead with its strategic defense cooperation with Israel but also wants to deepen relations with other states in the Middle East.

Greece-Israeli ties and defense, security and energy cooperation have become increasingly close over the past decade, and Mitsotakis enjoys a friendly rapport with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shared concerns about Türkiye have helped boost ties. The two countries signed a 3-billion-euro ($3.5 billion) deal on Aug. 31 for Israel to build an air defense shield in Greece.

Greece’s traditionally high spending has been fueled by almost constant tensions with Türkiye and its questioning of Greek sovereignty over parts of the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece recognizes only the demarcation of the two countries’ respective maritime zones as an issue to be negotiated or sent to international arbitration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

    MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

  2. Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

    Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

  3. 14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

    14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

  4. AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

    AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

  5. Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

    Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Recommended
Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Nepal glacier ‘saw exceptional heat’

Nepal glacier ‘saw exceptional heat’
Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts

Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts
UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack, report says

UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack, report says
US sanctions threaten to crush Iranian students’ dreams

US sanctions threaten to crush Iranian students’ dreams
UK settlement sanctions plan fuels rift with Israel

UK settlement sanctions plan fuels rift with Israel
Secret Assad-era Syrian nuclear reactor was almost complete: UN

Secret Assad-era Syrian nuclear reactor was almost complete: UN
WORLD Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Saudi Arabia on Sept. 8 threatened to hit back after a wave of missiles from Yemen’s Houthis set oil facilities ablaze and wounded dozens, the Iran-backed rebels’ heaviest attack in years.
ECONOMY Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold bullion generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in August, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray opens its 2026–2027 Champions League campaign on Sept. 9 night with a high-stakes away fixture against Sporting CP, navigating a formidable European test despite a mounting injury crisis within the squad.
﻿