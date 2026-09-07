Prison staff detained over 2011 death of former intel official

ISTANBUL

Kaşif Kozinoğlu's funeral (AA Photo)

Authorities on Sept. 7 ordered the detention of 11 prison officials over the 2011 death of a former intelligence officer, Kaşif Kozinoğlu, whose case was recently reopened.

Kozinoğlu, a former senior official at Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), was arrested in 2011 as part of the Ergenekon investigation.

The Ergenekon trial was based on fabricated evidence and accusations by FETÖ members trying to purge the military officers by accusing them of planning a coup.

Kozinoğlu died in prison on Nov. 12, 2011, in the eighth month of his detention, shortly before he was due to give testimony in the case.

His death was officially attributed to a heart attack. However, questions were raised over whether he had received timely and proper medical intervention, while allegations that he may have been poisoned also became a subject of controversy.

The case file also revealed contradictory statements from prison guards and medical staff regarding how Kozinoğlu was transferred from the prison to the hospital.

The case into Kozinoğlu’s death was recently reopened after the Justice Ministry established a special unit to investigate unsolved cases that have generated significant public attention.

In the investigation conducted by the Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, detention warrants were issued for 11 people who were working at the prison at the time of Kozinoğlu’s death.

Ten of the suspects were detained, while one was reported to be a fugitive abroad.

In a written statement on Sept. 7, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said a special team was conducting the investigation and that a confidentiality order was imposed on the case.

Recalling that the initial investigation launched following Kozinoğlu’s death resulted in a decision not to prosecute on April 10, 2012, Gürlek said the non-prosecution decision was lifted on Aug. 26.

“Comprehensive efforts have been launched to shed light on the incident in all its aspects,” Gürlek said.

The minister said the suspect being sought as a fugitive abroad was also a FETÖ fugitive, adding that efforts were continuing to identify those responsible and ensure that they were brought to justice.

Kozinoğlu was the former head of MİT’s Department of Foreign Operations.

While serving in the military as a major at the Special Warfare Department, Kozinoğlu was responsible for Central Asia.

He also served in Syria, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Afghanistan. In September 2010, he was appointed to the Asian region as a “chief adviser” on the instructions of then-MİT leader Hakan Fidan.