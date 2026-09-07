Saudi Arabia in advanced talks to join Türkiye’s KAAN project: Report

Saudi Arabia in advanced talks to join Türkiye’s KAAN project: Report

ISTANBUL
Saudi Arabia in advanced talks to join Türkiye’s KAAN project: Report

Saudi Arabia is in advanced talks with Türkiye over possible participation in the country’s KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet program, according to a report, as testing of the aircraft’s new prototypes continues.

London-based news outlet The New Arab said Riyadh was exploring ways to join the program, led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ). No agreement has yet been announced.

TUSAŞ General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said at the World Defense Show in Riyadh in February that long-running talks with Saudi Arabia had been elevated to “the highest level.”

Demiroğlu said the options under discussion ranged from a direct purchase to extensive participation in the program.

The cooperation model would depend on Saudi Arabia’s requirements, planned order and industrial capabilities, he added.

KAAN completed its maiden flight on Feb. 21, 2024.

Its P1 prototype began taxi tests on July 31 as part of ground trials ahead of further flight testing.

Development work is also continuing on the P2 prototype.

The aircraft is being developed with low-observability features, internal weapons bays, advanced mission and sensor systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

TUSAŞ says KAAN is intended to gradually replace the Turkish Air Force’s F-16 fleet beginning in the 2030s.

The program currently relies on U.S.-made General Electric F110 engines, while Türkiye is developing the indigenous TF35000 engine for later versions.

The New Arab said integrating a domestic engine, radar and electronic warfare systems would strengthen Türkiye’s strategic autonomy and improve KAAN’s export prospects.

A potential Saudi partnership could involve procurement, joint production or broader participation in the development program, but the structure of any agreement remains undecided.

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