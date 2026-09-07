More Skywell ET5 cars catch fire in Türkiye

More Skywell ET5 cars catch fire in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
More Skywell ET5 cars catch fire in Türkiye

 

A series of fire incidents involving the Skywell ET5 electric vehicle continues in Türkiye, with another vehicle catching fire in the Yüreğir district of Adana following similar cases reported in Bursa and Aydın.

The latest incident brings the number of Skywell ET5 fires identified by daily Hürriyet over the past seven months to 10. According to Skywell users, approximately 16 vehicles have caught fire within the last year.

Most of the incidents occurred while the vehicles were parked, and the common cause of the fires has not yet been determined.

Following the successive fire cases, Ulu Motor, the Turkish distributor of Skywell vehicles, launched a voluntary recall campaign and invited vehicle owners to bring their cars to authorized service centers.

In a previous statement, the distributor highlighted several potential risk factors, including the use of unauthorized software applications, damage to the underside of the main battery, the use of non-standard battery cooling fluids, and failure to undergo regular maintenance at authorized service centers.

However, some vehicle owners argue that their cars had not been subjected to unauthorized software modifications or battery-related impacts prior to the fires. A number of users have also voiced complaints regarding the distributor’s after-sales services.

ET5 cars,

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