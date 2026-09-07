Five killed as Amazon cargo plane crashes in Miami

MIAMI

A Prime Air cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

At least five people were killed and five others injured when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport, struck several vehicles and caught fire on Sept. 6, authorities said.

The Boeing 767-300, operated by cargo carrier 21 Air, was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it left the runway at around 2 p.m. local time and crossed a nearby road.

Miami-Dade County officials said three of the injured were in critical condition, while the other two sustained less serious injuries. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

It remained unclear whether those killed were aboard the aircraft or in vehicles hit by the plane.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said the pilot and co-pilot were trapped in the cockpit following the crash, while several people were also trapped in vehicles. More than 200 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Images showed the aircraft resting on its belly beside a roadway, with black smoke rising from its largely intact fuselage.

Amazon said it was “heartbroken” by the deaths and would cooperate with the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to Miami to determine the cause of the crash. Flights at the airport were suspended for several hours following the accident.