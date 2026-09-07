KOSGEB offers SMEs loans of up to 30 mln liras

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) has opened the third 2026 application round for its Capacity Development Support Program, offering eligible businesses loans of up to 30 million Turkish Liras.

Applications, which opened on Aug. 22, will close on Sept. 15, KOSGEB said.

The program supports investments intended to increase productivity, resilience, production capacity and market reach, as well as projects involving business expansion and digital transformation.

Eligible expenses include machinery, equipment, molds, software, personnel, consultancy, training, certification, testing, marketing, design and working capital linked to an approved project.

The program is open to SMEs operating in manufacturing, telecommunications, computer programming and consultancy, information technology infrastructure, data processing, hosting and research and development.

Applicants must be registered and active in the KOSGEB database, hold an up-to-date business declaration and qualify as a small or medium-sized enterprise.

Businesses are generally required to meet fast-growth criteria. The requirement will not apply to companies holding a Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge or taking part in designated supplier-development partnerships.

The loan ceiling is 20 million liras for fast-growing companies and Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge holders. It rises to 30 million liras for eligible suppliers in the defense, aerospace and space sectors.

Defense projects must hold certification under the Industrial Competence Evaluation and Support Program. Loan ceilings will range from 25 million to 30 million liras depending on the certification level.

Projects may run for 24 months, while loans will have a maturity of 36 months. KOSGEB will cover 20 percentage points of borrowing costs and provide access to guarantees through the Credit Guarantee Fund.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the program, launched in 2025, had provided 3,938 SMEs with access to 64 billion liras in financing.