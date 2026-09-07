Türkiye’s newest students head back to class for orientation week

ANKARA

Students entering preschool, primary and middle schools across Türkiye commenced their orientation week on Sept. 7, prior to the nationwide opening of the academic year on Sept. 14.

Running through Sept. 11, the Ministry of National Education’s initiative features a five-day program for preschool and first-grade students and a three-day schedule for fifth graders. An orientation guide details daily agendas, stakeholder roles, key priorities and interactive, game-based activities.

The preschool curriculum integrates families into the education process to help children connect acquired skills with daily life experiences. First graders will spend their sessions exploring school environments and routines. The program requires them to meet teachers, express personal needs and assume age-appropriate responsibilities.

Fifth graders transitioning to middle school will familiarize themselves with the new academic structure, meet branch teachers and explore their learning environments. The curriculum aims to help them establish healthy communication with peers and manage their lessons. The ministry designed these play-based modules to continue monthly throughout the 2026-2027 education year.

The Presidential General Secretariat issued a directive allowing public sector employees to take up to three hours of administrative leave upon request to accompany their children during the orientation. The permission aligns with the daily course hours of the educational institution.

Türkiye’s formal education system serves nearly 20 million students annually across its 81 provinces. The transition program prepares children entering new phases of their 12-year compulsory education cycle.