DEM Party mulls major changes in next congress

DEM Party mulls major changes in next congress

ANKARA
DEM Party mulls major changes in next congress

(AA Photo)

In line with the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced at its weekend congress that it will undergo major structural changes at its next meeting.

The DEM Party maintained its current leadership during its fifth regular convention in Ankara, unanimously re-electing co-leaders Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları.

However, the party has renewed around one-third of the 80-member Party Assembly (PM). Having elected 33 new members to its PM, the DEM Party is now expected to form its new executive board.

This new brass is expected to play a key role in shaping the party’s new-era policies as they prepare for a comprehensive convention planned for this upcoming spring. The party is planning to change its name and charter in line with the advancement of the terror-free Türkiye project.

Bakırhan, in his address to the congress, stressed that the time has come to establish a “democratic republic” during which the DEM Party will play an essential role.

“There is a vital need for a more inclusive Türkiye, a republic, and a functioning democracy that leaves no one behind. What we need is a new social contract,” he stated.

Bakırhan maintained that this would be the best way to build the “Century of Türkiye” proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “Let’s reshape the parameters of the regime around the principles of democracy, the rule of law, justice and equality. Let us step into the Century of Democratic Türkiye together. Achieving this depends on the political establishment putting in the effort and courageously taking ownership of the process,” he said.

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