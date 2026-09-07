Germany urges top UN court to toss out Gaza genocide case

Germany urges top UN court to toss out Gaza genocide case

THE HAGUE
Germany urges top UN court to toss out Gaza genocide case

Germany on Sept. 7 urged the United Nations’ top court to throw out a case against it by Nicaragua, which has accused Berlin of “facilitating genocide” in Gaza with its support of Israel.

Julia Monar, representing Germany at the International Court of Justice, said judges lacked the jurisdiction to rule on the case and dismissed Nicaragua’s accusations as “inaccurate and distorted.”

Nicaragua has dragged Germany before the ICJ in The Hague, arguing that its backing of Israel contravenes the 1948 U.N. Genocide Convention.

Opening four days of hearings, Monar told ICJ judges that “neither Nicaragua nor Germany is a party to the conflict that forms the real subject matter of this case, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

This meant that the court should declare itself incompetent to rule on the case, argued Monar.

The case dates back to 2024. Nicaragua urged ICJ judges to impose emergency measures to force Berlin to halt all aid to Israel, in particular military equipment.

The court threw out Nicaragua’s request in April of that year, saying “the circumstances, as they now present themselves” did not justify emergency orders.

The case is ongoing and Germany is now seeking to have it removed, either by persuading judges they do not have the power to rule in the case or that Nicaragua’s argument does not stack up.

Monar argued that all German exports of military technology and equipment to Israel are subject to strict licensing requirements.

She noted Germany’s “unwavering support for the existence and security of the State of Israel” but also said it was one of the world’s largest bilateral donors to the Palestinian Territories.

During hearings at the court in April 2024, Nicaragua said Germany was “pathetic” to provide aid to Gaza while also simultaneously furnishing Israel with weapons.

The court will hold four days of hearings at the Peace Palace where the court sits, with Nicaragua responding on Sept. 8.

UNITED NATIONS, UN,

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