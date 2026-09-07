Jakarta airport extends closure

Jakarta airport extends closure

JAKARTA
Jakarta airport extends closure

Passengers wait at a terminal in the airport on September 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Indonesia’s main airport and three others postponed reopening on Sept. 7 after halting operations following a volcanic eruption that left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded.

Mount Anak Krakatau, about 150 kilometers from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, erupted on Sept. 5, spewing a fountain of lava and a plume of volcanic ash.

Eight airports halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting thousands of flights and leaving more than 270,000 passengers stranded, the transport ministry reported on Sept. 7.

“These figures are the cumulative operational impact since 5 September 2026 and cover flights that have been canceled, delayed, or diverted,” the ministry said in a statement.

Italian tourist Michel Miegge was on holiday with his girlfriend and due to fly home in time for work on Sept. 8, but their flight was canceled.

“We don’t have any news from the airline. We don’t know if we stay another day in Jakarta or find another flight,” the 32-year-old software engineer told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

    MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

  2. Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

    Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

  3. 14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

    14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

  4. AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

    AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

  5. Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

    Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Recommended
Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years
Nepal glacier ‘saw exceptional heat’

Nepal glacier ‘saw exceptional heat’
Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts

Iceland summons US envoy over Trump posts
UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack, report says

UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack, report says
US sanctions threaten to crush Iranian students’ dreams

US sanctions threaten to crush Iranian students’ dreams
UK settlement sanctions plan fuels rift with Israel

UK settlement sanctions plan fuels rift with Israel
Secret Assad-era Syrian nuclear reactor was almost complete: UN

Secret Assad-era Syrian nuclear reactor was almost complete: UN
WORLD Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil sites in worst attack in years

Saudi Arabia on Sept. 8 threatened to hit back after a wave of missiles from Yemen’s Houthis set oil facilities ablaze and wounded dozens, the Iran-backed rebels’ heaviest attack in years.
ECONOMY Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold delivers highest real return in August

Gold bullion generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in August, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray opens its 2026–2027 Champions League campaign on Sept. 9 night with a high-stakes away fixture against Sporting CP, navigating a formidable European test despite a mounting injury crisis within the squad.
﻿