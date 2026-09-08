Ministry warns pet shops on dog sales

Ministry warns pet shops on dog sales

ANKARA
Ministry warns pet shops on dog sales

Under a new directive, pet shops that fail to collect apartment approval documents from prospective dog buyers before completing a sale will face fines from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Sellers must obtain a document from building managers confirming buyers can keep dogs in their residences under the Condominium Law, the ministry said.

The Regulation on the Implementation of Animal Protection, published in late 2024, places the responsibility of securing these documents on pet shops. Facilities must also report cat and dog sales to provincial or district agriculture and forestry directorates within five days.

Businesses violating the legislation face administrative fines under the Animal Protection Law. The ministry will also impose a fine of 4,344 Turkish Liras ($90) per animal on pet shops failing to take necessary safety and health precautions.

Türkiye updated its animal protection legislation to regulate commercial pet sales. The regulation aims to prevent animal abandonment by ensuring buyers have the legal right to keep pets in shared residential spaces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

    Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

  2. Chinese company to build plant in Kırklareli with AIIB financing

    Chinese company to build plant in Kırklareli with AIIB financing

  3. Adani airport business to raise $1 bln through stake sale

    Adani airport business to raise $1 bln through stake sale

  4. Higher crude prices fan inflation fears

    Higher crude prices fan inflation fears

  5. Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-August

    Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-August
Recommended
Historic Yedikule gardens set for revival after 100 years

Historic Yedikule gardens set for revival after 100 years
Ankara calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia

Ankara calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
Türkiye backs 12-country action on West Bank settlements

Türkiye backs 12-country action on West Bank settlements
MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline

MHP unveils plan to tackle population decline
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors
14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing

14-year-old sentenced to 18 years over Istanbul teen’s fatal stabbing
AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest

AKP takes over Üsküdar municipality after mayor’s arrest
WORLD Mitsotakis says regional cooperation targets no country

Mitsotakis says regional cooperation targets no country

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece remained open to dialogue on maritime boundaries in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean but would continue to defend its positions.
ECONOMY Chinese company to build plant in Kırklareli with AIIB financing

Chinese company to build plant in Kırklareli with AIIB financing

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing up to $75 million in financing to establish an advanced green manufacturing facility in northwestern Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.
﻿