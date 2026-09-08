Ministry warns pet shops on dog sales

ANKARA

Under a new directive, pet shops that fail to collect apartment approval documents from prospective dog buyers before completing a sale will face fines from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Sellers must obtain a document from building managers confirming buyers can keep dogs in their residences under the Condominium Law, the ministry said.

The Regulation on the Implementation of Animal Protection, published in late 2024, places the responsibility of securing these documents on pet shops. Facilities must also report cat and dog sales to provincial or district agriculture and forestry directorates within five days.

Businesses violating the legislation face administrative fines under the Animal Protection Law. The ministry will also impose a fine of 4,344 Turkish Liras ($90) per animal on pet shops failing to take necessary safety and health precautions.

Türkiye updated its animal protection legislation to regulate commercial pet sales. The regulation aims to prevent animal abandonment by ensuring buyers have the legal right to keep pets in shared residential spaces.