Exports rise in 56 provinces in first eight months

ANKARA

Exports increased year on year in 56 of Türkiye’s 81 provinces in the first eight months of 2026, while 25 provinces recorded shipments exceeding $1 billion, Trade Ministry data showed.

Nationwide exports rose 4 percent to $185 billion in the January-August period. In August alone, exports increased 8.1 percent to $23.5 billion, with 35 provinces posting double-digit growth.

Exports over the 12 months through August reached $280.3 billion, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

Istanbul led the provincial export rankings in August with $5.5 billion, followed by Kocaeli with $3.12 billion, İzmir with $1.84 billion, Bursa with $1.42 billion and Mersin with $1.24 billion.

Ankara recorded the largest increase in the first eight months, with its exports rising by $1.19 billion from the same period last year. Kocaeli followed with an increase of $1.02 billion, while exports from Bursa grew by $960 million, Mersin by $655 million and Yalova by $479 million.

Ankara, Kocaeli and Bursa together accounted for 45 percent of the nationwide increase during the period.

In August, Istanbul posted the largest annual rise in exports, up $634 million. Mersin recorded an increase of $467 million and Kocaeli $444 million. The three provinces generated 87.5 percent of the month’s overall export growth.

Motor vehicles, machinery and precious or semi-precious stones were the leading product groups. Kocaeli, Bursa and Sakarya made the largest contributions to vehicle exports, while Istanbul, Bursa and İzmir led machinery exports.

The ministry said the geographical spread and sectoral diversity of exports strengthened the resilience of Türkiye’s export performance. It added that support would continue for higher-value, technology-oriented exports and greater product and market diversification.