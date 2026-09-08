Fire shuts highway, forces evacuations in Muğla

MUĞLA

A rapidly spreading forest fire in the southwestern province of Muğla has forced the evacuation of three homes and shut down a major intercity highway as strong winds complicated containment efforts, local officials have informed.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons in a forested area of the Menteşe district’s Yaraş neighborhood. Driven by powerful regional winds, the flames quickly bypassed initial fire lines and spread to the neighboring Ula district’s Armutçuk neighborhood.

Emergency crews launched a massive response, mobilizing 232 personnel, seven planes, 13 helicopters, 32 water tenders, seven dozers, 62 water tankers and 12 construction machines to battle the flames from the air and ground. Another 11 vehicles and ambulances provided evacuation support.

Crews evacuated two houses in Menteşe and one in Ula while moving three cattle and 100 sheep to safety, Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık said.

“Strong winds are effective in the region,” he said, noting teams are conducting intensive air and ground operations to control the blaze.

Authorities closed the Muğla-Denizli highway to civilian traffic due to approaching flames and heavy smoke, allowing only official emergency vehicles to pass through the critical transit route.

Muğla, a major tourism and agricultural hub on the junction of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, frequently faces severe forest fires during the hot and dry summer months.

High temperatures combined with seasonal winds routinely create challenging conditions for firefighting efforts in the region’s dense pine forests, forcing continuous alert status for forestry personnel.