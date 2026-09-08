Istanbul Int’l Chamber Music Festival kicks off

Istanbul Int’l Chamber Music Festival kicks off

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Int’l Chamber Music Festival kicks off

Festival kicked off with an opening concert on Sept 6. (AA Photo)

The sixth Istanbul International Chamber Music Festival kicked off with an opening concert on Sept. 6 at the Kadıköy Municipality’s Süreyya Opera House, bringing together Fedor Rudin, Alexandra Soumm, Mate Szucs, Lydia Shelley and Julien Liebeer on the same stage.


Festival founder and artistic director Nil Kocamangil said at the opening ceremony that the festival, which began years ago as a dream, has grown into more than a series of concerts.


“This year, six concerts will meet music lovers. However, our festival is not only about concerts. It has now become a fully-fledged educational platform, with talks where young people and art enthusiasts meet masters,” Kocamangil said.


Running through Sept. 24 at the Süreyya Opera House, the festival will feature performances by percussion quartet “sa.ne.na,” “Anatolian Clarinet Connection” and German chamber music ensemble “Alliage Quintett.”


The “Festival Gathering” concert will bring violinists Emmanuel Coppey and Katerina Chatzinikolau, violists Razvan Popovici and Ali Başeğmezler, and cellists Marc Coppey and Nil Kocamangil together on stage.


The festival will also feature the “Young Stars of the Festival” project, in which young musicians Deniz Yakın, Beliz Güney and Çağatay Yurt will perform alongside established artists Miguel Da Silva and Caspar Frantz. Pre-concert talks and masterclasses led by renowned musicians will also be held throughout the festival.

ISTANBUL,

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