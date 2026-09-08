‘Widow’s Bay’ leads early Emmy Awards with eight wins

LOS ANGELES

Apple TV’s horror comedy “Widow’s Bay” led the early Emmy Awards on Sept. 6, winning eight trophies for its debut season, while HBO Max’s “The Pitt” added four awards in its second year.



The awards were presented at a ceremony eight days before the main Emmy telecast. The weekend ceremonies, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, focus largely on behind-the-scenes categories but also include several guest and supporting acting awards.



“Widow’s Bay,” starring Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a small New England town facing a centuries-old curse, won awards including cinematography, sound, music and production design. Betty Gilpin won guest actress in a comedy for her role in the series.



“The Pitt,” this year’s leading nominee with 25 nominations and last year’s best drama winner, picked up four awards. Among them was guest actor in a drama for 73-year-old Ernest Harden Jr., who won for playing Louie Cloverfield, a struggling alcoholic who is a constant presence in the emergency room.



Harden, a veteran actor whose career dates back to the 1970s, became a first-time Emmy winner.



“DTF St. Louis” dominated the limited series categories with six awards. Its stars David Harbour and Linda Cardellini both won their first Emmys, for supporting roles.



A somber moment came when Rob Reiner posthumously won guest actor in a comedy for his role on “The Bear.” Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed in December. Their son has been charged in their deaths and has pleaded not guilty. Reiner previously won two Emmys for his role on “All in the Family” about five decades ago.



“Pluribus,” the Apple TV series from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, won four awards, including editing, production design and sound mixing.



Shailene Woodley won her first Emmy for guest actress in a drama for “Paradise.” “Spider-Noir,” the Nicolas Cage series canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season, won five awards, including for visual effects and stunts.



Mariska Hargitay also won two Emmys for “My Mom Jayne,” her documentary about her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. Bad Bunny won his first Emmy for his Super Bowl halftime show.



The main Emmy ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Hargitay. “Widow’s Bay” and “The Pitt” can each add up to six more awards on the final night.