Rock-cut monastery bears traces of the Middle Ages

KARS

The monastery was built during the Middle Ages. (AA Photo)

The rock-cut Çukurayva Monastery in the eastern province of Kars’ Kağızman district bridges the Middle Ages and the modern era through its remarkably preserved architecture.



Located near Çukurayva village, about 1.5 kilometers west of the village, the monastery draws attention with its main church, chapels and living spaces carved directly into the rock.



The monastery, dated to the 10th century based on its plan, architectural features and decoration, centers on a cross-shaped church.



The main church and two chapels accessible from its northern section are covered by domes supported by squinches. The structure also stands out for its cross motifs painted with red ochre.



Kafkas University academic Associate Professor Muhammet Arslan told state-run Anadolu Agency that the monastery was built during the Middle Ages.



Arslan said the exact construction date of the monastery is unknown, adding that it is dated to the 10th century based on its plan, architectural features and decoration.



Pointing to motifs made with ochre inside the monastery, Arslan said: ”The main structure of the monastery is a church, and we should emphasize that it is a rock-cut church. It was built in a cross-shaped plan and covered with a dome supported by squinches. One of the elements that makes this place special is the cross motif painted with red ochre at the center of the dome.”



”There are also two chapels accessed from the northern arm of the cross-shaped plan. The chapels were built on a square plan and are each covered with a dome supported by squinches.



As in the dome of the main church, we can also see similar cross motifs painted with ochre at the center of the chapels’ domes,” he added.

Call for archaeological work around monastery



Harun Ağdaş, head of the Kağızman Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club, said the monastery is highly important for the region and that they occasionally organize hikes to the site.



Ağdaş called for archaeological work to be carried out around the monastery.



Visitor Sergül Keskin also highlighted the monastery’s importance for regional tourism. ”It is a cave worth seeing. We invite all nature lovers and visitors interested in history to come here,” she said.