LEVI.SCT performs in Türkiye ahead of first major concert

ANTALYA

German pianist LEVI.SCT, who combines the emotional depth of classical music with hip-hop and house rhythms, gave a special performance in Belek on Sept. 3 ahead of his first major concert in Türkiye in November.



Performing at Ela Excellence Resort in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Belek district, the pianist presented his “Not Your Classical Piano Concert,” blending classical repertoire with contemporary rhythms and electronic production.



The performance brought solo piano together with hip-hop and house influences, offering a contemporary take on the traditional concert experience.



Born in 1999, Levi Schechtmann, known by his stage name LEVI.SCT, has gained international attention for his genre-crossing approach to classical music. He was named “Contemporary Pianist of the Year” at the 2025 Pianote Awards.



The pianist has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and began his first world tour in 2026, performing sold-out concerts at venues including La Cigale in Paris and Union Chapel in London.



He has also performed at prominent venues such as Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie and Brussels’ Flagey.



His approach to classical music combines works by composers including Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Albéniz with contemporary genres such as jazz, house and salsa. His album “Classified Fusion,” released through Neue Meister, reflects this musical style.



LEVI.SCT is scheduled to give his first major concert in Türkiye on Nov. 28.