North Korean leader salutes ‘overseas’ troops

SEOUL

This picture taken on February 25, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 26, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attending the military parade to commemorate the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. (AFP Photo/KCNA via KNS )

Leader Kim Jong Un praised troops in “overseas military operations” during a speech marking North Korea’s founding anniversary, state media reported on Sept. 10, an apparent nod to Pyongyang’s assistance in Moscow’s war against Ukraine.



Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has become a key ally of the Kremlin, sending troops to support Moscow’s war effort in return for economic benefits and military technology, analysts say.



During comments marking North Korea’s Sept. 9, 1948 founding, Kim hailed overseas compatriots but paid special tribute to troops deployed abroad, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 10.



“I also extend my special gratitude and profound respect to the commanders and soldiers of our military participating in overseas military operations,” said Kim on the nation’s the 78th anniversary.



“Our ideal is being realized rapidly thanks to patriotism, voluntary service and devoted contributions by all citizens praying for the country’s prosperity,” he added.



According to South Korea, some 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed in the war between Russia and Ukraine.



In August, Ukraine claimed that Moscow had launched North Korean ballistic missiles in a strike that killed at least nine people and wounded dozens.



Kiev has also said that up to 50,000 North Korean troops are due to deploy to Russia, although it has provided no evidence to back the claim or a timeframe for the deployment.



In making the claim, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Seoul to supply air defense systems to protect against Russian missiles, a request that has gone unanswered by the South.