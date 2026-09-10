Rubio defends anti-drug boat strikes, warns of cartel ‘cancer’

QUITO

U.S. Sec. of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press outside the U.S. embassy in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended controversial strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats during a visit to Ecuador on Sept. 9, arguing Latin American cartels would “eat these countries alive” if left unchecked.



Hailing a new generation of conservative leaders emerging across the region who are allied with President Donald Trump, Rubio said Washington was finding partners willing to be “very aggressive” against criminal groups.



Since Trump returned to power, the United States has embraced airstrikes against vessels plying known trafficking routes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.



According to Pentagon figures, the operations have killed more than 200 people.



Rights groups, fishermen and their relatives have questioned the campaign, alleging vessels were targeted without sufficient evidence of links to trafficking.



Experts have also questioned whether they do anything to curb the flow of cocaine and other drugs to the United States, the world’s largest consumer.



Speaking after talks with President Daniel Noboa in Quito, Rubio said the operations would continue.



“If you don’t confront these groups, they will eat these countries alive,” he warned.



“It’s like a cancer that continues to grow until you don’t literally have a state anymore. I’m glad that we have leaders in this region that are serious about going after these groups, because if we didn’t, we would have failed country after failed country.”