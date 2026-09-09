Two rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Black Sea

Two rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Black Sea

RİZE
Two rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Black Sea

 

Two people were rescued after a light aircraft made an emergency landing in the Black Sea off the coast of Rize in northern Türkiye on Sept. 9.

The two-seat Aerospool WT-9 Dynamic, which had taken off from Batumi, Georgia, was carrying out a flight to Ordu-Giresun Airport when it experienced engine trouble and was forced to land on the sea off Rize’s Çayeli district, according to the Interior Ministry.

Following an emergency alert, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatched a vessel, two boats and a diving team to the area. Coast Guard units located the aircraft on the surface of the sea and rescued both occupants.

The ministry said the two people were found alive, conscious and in stable condition. The incident prompted a coordinated search-and-rescue operation in waters near Rize-Artvin Airport.

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