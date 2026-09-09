Türkiye targets greater food supply security under new Program

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to strengthen food supply security, improve agricultural productivity and increase access to quality food at reasonable prices under its 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program (OVP), as part of efforts to keep food prices aligned with economic targets.

A priority under the program is ensuring food prices stay aligned with policy objectives, given recent fluctuations in food costs.

The government will focus on strengthening food supply security, increasing agricultural efficiency and value-added production and improving access to affordable, high-quality food.

Measures for structural transformation targeted at relieving cost pressures across agricultural production will be expedited to curb food price volatility.

Short- and long-term changes in supply and demand, exports and imports of food and agricultural products, as well as developments in distribution chains, will be monitored and evaluated through an early warning approach to assess their potential impact on prices.

The program also foresees the continuation of production planning for strategic agricultural products, taking into account supply and demand balances, self-sufficiency levels, water constraints and regional production potential, in order to strengthen food supply security.

Support will be provided for the development of climate-resilient, high-yield plant varieties and animal genetic resources with international competitiveness, according to the program.