Historic Istanbul bathhouses hit real estate market

Historic Istanbul bathhouses hit real estate market

ISTANBUL
Historic Istanbul bathhouses hit real estate market

(AA Photo)

Dozens of centuries-old Turkish baths in Istanbul are hitting the real estate market as multiplying heirs clash over operations despite surging tourist demand.

The city houses 1,500 to 2,000 active bathhouses, but inheritance disputes and a lack of operators force many historical venues to close, the Chamber of Istanbul Bath, Sanitary Bath, Hot Spring, Sauna and Massage Parlor Operators Head Tahsin Kalyon said.

“The increase in hamams for sale stems from heirs failing to reach an agreement as the number of fractional owners multiplies,” Kalyon said.

Istanbul records nearly 200 historic bathhouses, mostly located in Fatih’s Suriçi district, featuring traditional domes and unique acoustics. Road construction and neglect destroyed several others, leaving 20 to 25 historical venues registered with the chamber alongside about 150 modern facilities.

Corporate baths register directly with the Chamber of Commerce, making the tradesmen chamber the organization with the fastest declining membership, Kalyon said. Three to five partners often form companies to run hotel spas, bypassing the tradesmen chamber.

Customer numbers steadily increase at both venues, driven by location, size and architecture. Traditional baths draw Russians, Germans, Britons, Greeks, Egyptians and Saudis, with Chinese and Korean tourists recently showing interest.

“Customers come to rest, get a scrub and massage, sweat in the sauna and swim,” Kalyon said. “Locals prefer them for the healing they cannot find at home.”

After the 1453 conquest, Turkish baths expanded rapidly throughout the region. Combining unique architecture with physical cleansing, these social hubs remain a vital part of Türkiye’s cultural tourism.

turkish bath,

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