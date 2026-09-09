Turkish Stars soar over Egypt’s pyramids

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Turkish Stars aerobatic team performed a spectacular aerial display over Egypt’s iconic pyramids as part of the El Alamein International Airshow, combining military precision with one of the world’s most recognizable archaeological landscapes.

The Turkish Defense Ministry shared footage of the performance on social media, showing the jets maneuvering above the ancient monuments. The ministry described the display as a symbol of courage in the skies, saying the Turkish Stars left the image of the Turkish crescent and star above the pyramids while saluting the Egyptian public.

Founded in 1992, the Turkish Stars are the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force. They are known for performing high-speed formations and intricate maneuvers using Northrop F-5 aircraft, and have represented Türkiye at airshows in numerous countries. The team is among the few national aerobatic teams to perform with supersonic aircraft, making its displays particularly distinctive.