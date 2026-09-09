Ankara calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying they endangered civilians and escalated regional tensions as strikes and counterstrikes intensified between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 8.

Ankara reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the attacks undermined diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen through a lasting political settlement.

“We call on the Houthis to cease their aggressive actions immediately,” the ministry added.

The statement came after the Houthis launched a major attack on Saudi territory, targeting energy facilities and other sites in the kingdom’s south.

Saudi authorities said 73 people were wounded and fires forced temporary shutdowns at several energy facilities.

The Houthis said they fired dozens of ballistic missiles at targets including Abha International Airport, King Khalid air base and facilities belonging to state oil company Aramco in Abha and Jizan.

On Sept. 9, the Houthi-run Almasirah television said Saudi aircraft had carried out 32 strikes in the Yemeni governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Hodeida. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

The exchange followed several days of fighting near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, where the Houthis launched an offensive against forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

More than 500 people, mostly combatants, have been killed since the offensive began, according to an AFP tally based on sources from both sides. At least 29 civilians were among the dead.

The renewed fighting follows the collapse in July of a four-year truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom remained open to diplomacy but would defend itself and its interests.

“Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to defend itself, protect its interests, and support measures that secure the interests, security, and stability of brotherly Yemen,” he said in Moscow.