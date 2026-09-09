Türkiye lends support to Western countries’ reaction to Israeli settlements

Türkiye lends support to Western countries’ reaction to Israeli settlements

ANKARA
Türkiye lends support to Western countries’ reaction to Israeli settlements

AP photo.

Türkiye has welcomed and backed an action taken by 12 prominent countries, including the United Kingdom and France, against the continued illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“We welcome and support the measures taken by twelve countries, led by the United Kingdom, France and Canada, aimed at banning trade and business relations with illegal settlements in the West Bank,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Sept. 8.

The Turkish statement followed Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Britain issued a joint statement confirming plans to introduce national restrictions, support European Union measures or consider other action against trade in goods from Israeli settlements. Britain, France and Canada said they would introduce national bans on settlement goods.

Israel’s efforts to undermine the two-state solution are intensifying with each passing day. Illegal settlements have evolved into a systematic policy of occupation, threatening the very existence of the State of Palestine, while settler terrorism has reached the level of ethnic cleansing,” stressed the statement.

Ensuring a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian question and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region requires a firm response against Israel’s acts of occupation, the ministry said.

“In this regard, we expect all responsible members of the international community to take similar decisions. Türkiye will continue its efforts towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” added the statement.

Ankara calls on Houthis to stop attacks on Saudi Arabia

In the meantime, the ministry condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in a separate statement on Sept. 8. It stressed that the continued Houthi attacks endangered civilians and escalated regional tensions.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia,” read the statement.

Ankara reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the attacks undermined diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen through a lasting political settlement.

“We call on the Houthis to cease their aggressive actions immediately,” the ministry added.

The statement came after the Houthis launched a major attack on Saudi territory, targeting energy facilities and other sites in the kingdom’s south.

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