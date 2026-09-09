Archaeology reveals new clues about Süleyman’s final campaign

VIENNA

Research in 2024 and 2025 found Ottoman-era artifacts scattered across 80 hectares, shedding light on the settlement known as Turbek.

Archaeological research near Szigetvar Castle in Hungary, where Ottoman Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent led his final military campaign, has revealed that the settlement around his presumed place of death was larger than previously thought.



Research by the University of Pecs in 2024 and 2025 found Ottoman-era artifacts scattered across approximately 80 hectares, shedding light on the settlement known as Turbek.



The findings indicate that Turbek was not only more extensive than earlier estimates suggested but also prosperous.



Süleyman left Istanbul on May 1, 1566, to lead his 13th and final military campaign. His imperial tent was erected on a hill overlooking Szigetvar Castle. He died there during the night of Sept. 6-7, 1566, while Ottoman forces were besieging the fortress.



Historical sources say his death was concealed from the army to protect morale and ensure the peaceful accession of his son, Selim II. His internal organs were reportedly buried at the encampment, while his body was taken to Istanbul about 42 days later.



On Selim II’s orders, a tomb was built at the site where Süleyman was believed to have died. The site later became an important pilgrimage center, with a mosque, dervish lodge, guesthouse and guard barracks nearby. A civilian settlement gradually developed around the complex and became known as Turbek.



The settlement was destroyed after Ottoman rule ended, and its location was eventually forgotten.



An interdisciplinary team led by Professor Norbert Pap of the University of Pecs examined historical documents, maps and land records. Researchers concluded that the complex stood on Vineyard Hill in the Turbek-Zsibot area, about 4.2 kilometers northeast of Szigetvar Castle.



During the 2024-2025 research, Turkish and Hungarian researchers conducted surface studies and geophysical surveys across the wider area.



They discovered ceramics, coins, jewelry, Ottoman metalwork, painted glass and porcelain fragments. A rare 16th-century gold coin and a silver coin from the Crimean Khanate were also found.



Researchers said the findings demonstrate that the Ottoman settlement extended well beyond the central tomb complex.