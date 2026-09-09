CSO to celebrate 200th anniversary on world stages

ANKARA

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will take Türkiye’s cultural and artistic heritage to some of the world’s most prestigious stages as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.



Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the orchestra’s international concert program in a social media post, saying the CSO, whose history dates back to 1826, would showcase Türkiye’s rich artistic heritage through the universal language of music.



The orchestra’s international journey will culminate with a concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Sept. 21, 2027.



“Since 1826, our CSO, which has shaped our country’s musical heritage, will present concerts in Bucharest, Prague, Vienna and New York, introducing Türkiye’s rich artistic heritage to the world through the universal language of music,” Ersoy said.



“This special journey will culminate on Sept. 21, 2027, at New York’s Carnegie Hall, one of the iconic venues of classical music.”



Ersoy also congratulated CSO chief conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman and the orchestra’s musicians, wishing them success at their international performances.



The CSO’s 200th anniversary international program will begin in Bucharest with a concert at the Bucharest National Opera House on Nov. 3, 2026.



Conducted by Bujor Hoinic, the concert will be held to mark Republic Day and will feature Ferit Tüzün’s “Turkish Capriccio,” Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 and Hoinic’s symphonic poem “Angora.”



The CSO will begin its European tour in March 2027 under Deliorman.



The orchestra will perform at the Dvořák Hall of Prague’s Rudolfinum on March 29 and at Vienna Konzerthaus on March 31.



The tour’s soloist will be Mischa Maisky, one of the leading cellists of his generation

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The program will include Tüzün’s “Nasreddin Hodja Suite,” Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.



The Prague concert will carry particular significance as it will take place at the Dvořák Hall and feature one of the Czech composer’s best-known works.



The CSO will also perform the European tour program in Ankara on March 26.



The international program will conclude with the orchestra’s Carnegie Hall concert on Sept. 21, 2027.



Deliorman will conduct the concert at the New York venue, regarded as one of the world’s most prominent stages for classical music. Details of the program will be announced in the coming months.



The CSO will also host leading international conductors and soloists in Ankara during its 200th anniversary season.



The season will feature a repertoire and lineup of artists comparable to those presented at major concert halls in the world’s leading cultural capitals, giving audiences in Ankara the opportunity to hear internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists.